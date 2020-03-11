🔥Man City vs Arsenal LIVE stream, TV channel and how to watch Premier League football🔥

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta meet again as Manchester City and Arsenal face off in Wednesday night’s Premier League clash.

Artera returns to the Etihad for the first time since leaving his role as Guardiola’s assistant to take his dream role as Arsenal head coach.

The Gunners have plenty of work to do if they are to qualify for Champions League football this season, but Arteta’s attack is a match for any Premier League side on their day.

As for Man City, Guardiola knows fulls well that it is only a matter of time before Liverpool usurp them as champions – but the Catalan coach will want to delay their coronation for as long as possible.

Here's how you can follow all of the action tonight…

Arteta Insists He Hasn’t Turned Arsenal’s Ship Around Yet

