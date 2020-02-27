🔥Man City stun Real Madrid with late Champions League comeback before Sergio Ramos red card🔥

Manchester City produced a terrific late turnaround to seize control of their Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid with a memorable win in the Bernabeu.

Isco’s strike had given the Spaniards the lead midway through the second half, but a header from Gabriel Jesus levelled the scores before Kevin De Bruyne put pay to City’s penalty hoodoo with a composed finish as Madrid imploded, with captain Sergio Ramos sent off five minutes from time.

Zinedine Zidane raised a few eyebrows by leaving the likes of Toni Kroos and Gareth Bale on the bench as Brazilian teenager Vinicius Jr. was handed the chance to impress.

That was nothing, however, compared to the surprise that greeted Pep Guardiola’s team selection, as stalwarts Sergio Aguero and David Silva were left on the bench, where they were joined by Raheem Sterling on his return from injury.

The intrigue extend to City’s shape, with Gabriel Jesus deployed on the left of midfield and Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva operating as a pair of false nines.

Both sides seemed to be holding each other at arms’ length for much of the first half, but Jesus tested Thibaut Courtois after being slipped in by De Bruyne’s incisive pass, before City suffered a major blow as Aymeric Laporte limped off injured.

Ederson produced an excellent save to keep out Karim Benzema’s header, but the rebound should have been turned home by Vinicius, only for the Madrid man to lose his footing.

Instead, the closest either side came to an opener before the break was in stoppage time, when Jesus’ shot was diverted towards his own goal by Sergio Ramos and Fede Valverde had to boot clear off the line.

The visitors found space on the break a little easier to come by at the start of the second period, with Riyad Mahrez looking increasingly threatening, and the Algerian was denies by a smart low stop from Courtois.

Just as City were starting to knock on the door, however, Madrid pounced at the other end, Vincius showing great pace to nick it away from Kyle Walker and squaring calmly for Isco to tuck home.

Twice, City had substitute Fernandinho to thank for close-quarter blocks that denied Madrid a second, as Sterling was sent into the fray in place of Bernardo Silva.

The change immediately paid dividends, because it restored Jesus to a more natural forward position and from there he stole in behind Ramos at the back post to nod De Bruyne’s cross beyond Courtois.

Sterling then played a more direct role in the goal that truly puts City in command, winning a penalty off the rash Dani Carvajal, which De Bruyne converted in a fashion that makes you wonder why he hasn’t been taking them all season.

They might have had a third in the closing minutes when Jesus pounced on a mistake and raced through on goal but Ramos tripped him just outside the box and was rightly given his marching orders.

Relive all the goals and action with our LIVE blog…

2020-02-26T21:56:33.463Z

A few glasses being smashed at Uefa HQ perhaps?

2020-02-26T21:54:45.370Z

James Robson, Manchester correspondent, at the BernabeuThat is a huge result in the history of Manchester City. A victory at the Bernabeu may just exorcise their ghosts in the Champions League.Ultimately Pep Guardiola was rewarded for gambling when 1-0 down. He was positive, throwing on Sterling and the game changed from that moment.There’s still a second leg to come, but with the suspended Ramos, can Real really keep City out at the Etihad?

FULL TIME

2020-02-26T21:51:59.053Z

FULL-TIME | Real Madrid 1-2 Man City | What a result for Manchester City.

2020-02-26T21:48:41.420Z

90 mins: What a night this has turned into for Man City. Their fans are in great voice now, singing some not particularly complimentary songs about the competition organisers.

RED CARD!

2020-02-26T21:44:47.523Z

86 mins: Red card for Sergio Ramos! It’s a nightmare for Real Madrid! Real gift it away, Jesus is in, and Ramos brings him down just outside the box. He’s got to go!

GOAL!

2020-02-26T21:41:30.763Z

Real Madrid 1-2 Man City | Kevin De Bruyne 83′ Why hasn’t he always been on them?! The Belgian sends his international teammate the wrong way and City are flying!

2020-02-26T21:39:51.600Z

82 mins: Penalty to Man City! Carvajal dives in on Raheem Sterling and it’s a stonewaller!

GOAL!

2020-02-26T21:36:20.013Z

Real Madrid 1-1 Man City | Gabriel Jesus 78′ Even bigger goal! City have the away goal they so desperately wanted! De Bruyne digs out a cross to the back post and Jesus nods past Courtois! There’s a hint of a push in the back of Ramos, but although Jesus has hands on him I don’t think he actually shoves him. The Spaniard is just caught under it and the goal stands.

SUBS

2020-02-26T21:34:22.603Z

76 mins: Vinicius has been just about Real’s best player, but he is the man sacrificed for Bale.

2020-02-26T21:32:23.090Z

James Robson, Manchester correspondent, at the BernabeuFrom a City point of view it is vital they don’t lose their heads here. They are still in this tie, but Real are clicking into gear. We’ve seen Guardiola teams fall apart in moments like this – it’s crucial they keep their composure.

SUBS

2020-02-26T21:32:00.910Z

74 mins: Bernardo Silva is the man to make way for Sterling. Real are about to respond by sending on Gareth Bale.

2020-02-26T21:30:12.536Z

71 mins: Only Sergio Ramos. One-nil up, the centre-half goes galloping forward and gets on the end of an Isco cross. Were it not for Fernandinho’s block, he’d have made it two.

2020-02-26T21:28:19.103Z

70 mins: Yep, Raheem Sterling is about to make his return.

2020-02-26T21:25:01.270Z

67 mins: Still no changes from City. Surely Aguero and Sterling can’t be far away.

GOAL!

2020-02-26T21:18:14.006Z

Real Madrid 1-0 Man City | Isco 60′ Big goal! One mistake from City and it’s punished as Vinicius nicks it away from Kyle Walker and then picks the pass to Isco in the centre. He takes one touch to set himself and beats Ederson to give Real a precious lead.

2020-02-26T21:15:40.290Z

57 mins: Cracking save! Mahrez is suddenly the most livelier player on the park, and he beats the offside trap before killing it brilliantly. Again, the ball’s on his right, but his strike is better this time round, only for Courtois to fling out a hand and deny him.

2020-02-26T21:14:21.480Z

56 mins: Lovely turn from Mahrez, who shimmies back onto his weaker right foot and lashes at Courtois. Gareth Bale is warming up…

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-26T21:12:01.636Z

54 mins: Luka Modric is the latest to see yellow, though he’s got Valverde to blame for selling him up the river.

2020-02-26T21:08:37.043Z

50 mins: Not far away. De Bruyne picks it up just inside his own half and drives up field, finding Mahrez, who shapes for the far corner but doesn’t get the desired curl on it.

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-26T21:06:27.943Z

48 mins: Fede Valverde is no stranger to a cynical yellow card and here’s another for the collection as he grabs Gundogan.

