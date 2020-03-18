🔥Man City squad using WhatsApp to update Pep Guardiola during coronavirus shutdown🔥

Pep Guardiola has told his Manchester City players to provide him with daily WhatsApp updates as they work on individual training regimes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League champions have been told to maintain their fitness at home after government guidelines advised against non-essential travel or contact with others.

Guardiola, who last week called for the season to be suspended, rather than playing behind closed doors, is still keeping an eye on his players with a view to football resuming on April 4.

Ilkay Gundogan has revealed the measures taken by the City manager.

“We’re all connected on WhatsApp and we’re giving daily updates, talking about news,” the midfielder told Marca.

“Then each one of us has their individual work plan. That’s it, we can’t do much else right now. But we’re all connected to keep ourselves in the loop.

“We all have an individual training plan and I can also use the gym at home, so keeping fit isn’t a problem for me, to be honest. Yes, I really miss having a ball at my feet, but I don’t think the break is going to affect me too much, I will keep fit.”

Gundogan added: “It’s a difficult time for everyone, of course. I really miss the day to day of training, the feelings and nerves before a game. But right now, I think all this puts it into perspective – there’s nothing more important than everyone’s health. So, my main message is: everyone really take care.”

City were due to play the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie with Real Madrid this week – but that has been put on hold indefinitely.

Coronavirus: How has sport been affected?

Uefa are still hopeful of completing the season by the end of June – setting a new date of June 27 the Champions League final.

On the postponed tie, which City lead 2-1 after the first leg at the Bernabeu, Gundogan said: “It’s a shame, but we have no choice but to accept the exceptional situation that we’re experiencing. Sure, I’m really missing football and this huge match that we were going to play, but it is what it is. We have to wait.”