🔥Man City player ratings: Phil Foden and Rodri star in Carabao Cup win with John Stones shaky vs Aston Villa🔥

Manchester City retained their Carabao Cup trophy as goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri downed a spirited Aston Villa side 2-1 at Wembley.

Aguero and Rodri put Man City in cruise control as Pep Guardiola’s holders led 2-0 at the half-hour mark, but a mistake from John Stones allowed Villa back into the game via a bullet header from Mbwana Samatta.

Villa looked for a way back into the game and had City on the ropes as Claudio Brave tipped a late header on the post, but Guardiola’s side held on the claim their first silverware of the season.

James Robson runs the rule over City with players ratings from Wembley…

Claudio Bravo 6

(AFP via Getty Images)

Brilliant save to deny Engels late on. Has taken a lot of stick in his time at City, but that was a match-saving contribution.

Kyle Walker 6

Provided great support to Foden on the right, giving City extra width in the absence of a winger on the that side. But Villa’s best chances came down his side.

John Stones 5

(AFP via Getty Images)

5 shaky start – and just when he looked like he’d found his feet, he lost them again, with a horrible stumble as Samatta struck. His Euro hopes must be on the line.

Fernandinho 7

Important clearance in the box early on to deny Elmohamady and provided reassurance where Stones didn’t.

Aleks Zinchenko 6

Found his way into the game after some wayward crossing to begin with. Still needs to improve on his delivery.

Rodri 8

(Getty Images)

Played a huge part in City’s opening two goals. His cross to Foden led up to Aguero’s strike – and delivered a towering header to double City’s lead.

Ilkay Gundogan 6

His corner was headed home by Rodri and he ensured City dominated possession with his controlled passing from deep.

Phil Foden 9

(Getty Images)

Outstanding and looked right at home on the Wembley turf. Villa couldn’t live with his movement and were pulled all over the place by his mazy runs with the ball. Are you watching, Gareth Southgate?

David Silva 7

A typically classy performance to probe and punish any gap in Villa’s rearguard. Also got to lift his first major trophy as City captain.

Raheem Sterling 6

Very much on the fringes of the action. Saw plenty of the ball, but didn’t hurt Villa anywhere near enough.

Sergio Aguero 7

That was his 10th goal in his last six starts against Villa. Was also desperately close to adding another with a second half volley. Just delivers on the big occasion.

Kevin de Bruyne 6

Couldn’t emulate his contribution in Madrid, but still hurt Villa with his passing.

Substitutes

Bernardo Silva

Forced a late save from Nyland.

Gabriel Jesus

A cameo, but still added menace to City’s attack.

Subs not used

Ederson, Mendy, Mahrez, Otamendi