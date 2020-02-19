🔥Man City player ratings: Kevin De Bruyne the maestro once more but Gabriel Jesus has night to forget🔥

Manchester City strolled past West Ham on Wednesday night, as goals from Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne got the champions back to winning ways.

Jack Rosser was at the Etihad Stadium to run the rule over Pep Guardiola’s side.

Ederson 6

Didn’t face a single shot on target all evening, a rather dull outing for the Brazilian.

Kyle Walker 6

Was largely untroubled defensively and didn’t put a foot wrong when on the ball.

Nicolas Otamendi 6

Untested by the West Ham frontline. Spent the majority of the evening recycling possession on the halfway line.

(REUTERS)

Aymeric Laporte 6

An encouraging second start following his injury problems. Minutes under the belt the key for the Frenchman.

Benjamin Mendy 6

Looked comfortable up against Fredericks and then Zabaleta. Deputising for the suspended Zinchenko.

Kevin De Bruyne 8

City’s maestro once more. Always a delight to watch and a superb finish from a tight angle, even if Fabanski should have stopped it.

(REUTERS)

Rodrigo 7

Dictated proceedings well from the base of midfield and claimed a first goal at The Etihad with a fine glancing header.

David Silva 7

Kept things moving quickly in the final third with Raheem Sterling missing through injury.

Bernardo 7

A constant pain for the West Ham back line and did well in the build up to Kevin de Bruyne’s goal.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Sergio Aguero 6

A relatively quiet night for City’s all time top goalscorer, got into a couple of good positions but couldn’t quite finish.

Gabriel Jesus 5

Good work undermined by wasting a couple of fine chances early on before fluffing from a wonderful De Bruyne cross with 15 minutes to go.

Substitutes

John Stones, 6: Passed sideways nicely. Had very little to do following his introduction.

Ilkay Gundogan: n/a

Phil Foden: n/a