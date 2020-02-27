🔥Man City player ratings: De Bruyne steps up to down Real Madrid as Sterling substitution changes the game🔥

Manchester City stunned Real Madrid with two late goals to earn a huge advantage in their Champions League last-16 tie.

James Robson was at Santiago Bernabeu to run the rule over Pep Guardiola’s side.

Ederson 6

Crucial save to deny Benzema in the first half and got a stroke of luck when Vinicius slipped when trying to convert the rebound.

Kyle Walker 6

Pressed high up the pitch to put pressure on Real, but the home side also had their best openings down his side. And his failure to react quickly enough allowed Vinicius to pounce in the build up to Isco’s goal.

(AP)

Nicolas Otamendi 5

Vinicius repeatedly got in behind him – and his mix up with Rodri ultimately led to Real taking the lead.

Aymeric Laporte 5

Another dreadful break for him as he limped off in the first half. City will be desperate to see him back on the pitch soon, but the signs weren’t good.

Benjamin Mendy 6

Worked well in support of Jesus and sound defensively. Tirelessly ran up and down the wing.

(REUTERS)

Ilkay Gundogan 6

Saw plenty of the ball and used it well. Driving runs put Real on the back foot.

Rodri 6

Perhaps he’s learning the dark arts of tactical fouling from Fernandinho. His cynical challenge on Vinicius stopped a dangerous breakaway – and remarkably avoided a booking for it, but was partly culpable for Real’s goal.

Kevin De Bruyne 8

Playing as a false No9, he was a problem for Real’s centre backs. He was City’s driving force and turned this game around when all seemed lost – setting up Jesus’ equaliser and converting from the spot.

(PA)

Riyad Mahrez 6

Really struggled in the first half – consistently gave the ball away in a promising areas, allowing Real to break down his side. But improved significantly in the second half.

Gabriel Jesus 8

Worked so hard on the left of midfield to put in a defensive shift. As well as that, he was City’s most potent threat going forward. Got his deserved goal when switched to a more orthodox position as City went in search of an equaliser.

Bernardo 5

Another false No9 alongside De Bruyne and found himself in some dangerous areas, but nowhere near effective enough.

(REUTERS)

Substitutes

Fernandinho, 6: Dragged around by Benzema and Isco, but just about did enough when City looked in danger of folding.

Raheem Sterling, 7: Made a major impact when coming on as a super sub. Won the penalty that may just decide this tie.