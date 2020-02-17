🔥Man City news this week: Players ordered to stay silent over Champions League ban🔥

Manchester City’s players have been ordered not to discuss their Champions League ban in public.

The Premier League champions are still reeling from Uefa’s decision to kick them out of European competition for two years because of “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play.

City chiefs plan to appeal the ruling and have already begun preparations to take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

They are adamant they will not leak any information relating to that process after condemning the manner in which European football’s governing body handled allegations they’d misled authorities over the amount of money invested by owner Sheikh Mansour.

They were furious about what they claimed to be “leaks to the media” during investigations.

Now it has emerged that players have also been told to keep quiet on the issue that has rocked the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s squad returned to training on Saturday after being given the week to relax during the winter break.

City released pictures of them looking happy and relaxed despite Friday’s sensational ruling.

It had been notable the lack of reaction to the ban from any of them on social media.

The club remain convinced the decision will be overturned – but as yet do not know if an appeal would delay their exclusion from the Champions League, which will take effect from the start of next season.

City issued a strongly-worded statement on Friday and are convinced the process was prejudiced.

Despite always maintaining their innocence they have been prepared to take their case to appeal.

They said: “Simply put, this is a case initiated by Uefa, prosecuted by Uefa and judged by Uefa. With this prejudicial process now over, the Club will pursue an impartial judgment as quickly as possible and will therefore, in the first instance, commence proceedings with the Court of Arbitration for Sport at the earliest opportunity.”

Guardiola is due to hold his first press conference since the announcement on Tuesday – ahead City’s rearranged game with West Ham.

It remains to be seen if he will be allowed to discuss the matter.

Sources close to him have dismissed questions about his future as “bull****” and moved to stamp out any talk of him quitting.

Guardiola is due to hold a press conference on Tuesday (Getty Images)

But the debate is set to rage on – especially given Guardiola’s obsession with the Champions League.

Juventus will have already been alerted to his potential availability.