🔥Man City news this week: Pep Guardiola unable to offer Phil Foden first-team assurances ahead of Euro 2020🔥

Gareth Southgate was watching Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood on the day Phil Foden came of age.

Foden made the most compelling case yet to be included in England’s Euro 2020 squad with a Man of the Match performance in Manchester City’s EFL Cup triumph at Wembley.

But Three Lions manager Southgate had chosen to spend his afternoon at Goodison Park for United’s 1-1 draw with Everton.

He ran the rule over Greenwood, who is strengthening his own bid to be a wildcard pick this summer, with a host of other England hopefuls also in action.

Mason Holgate, Tom Davies and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were all trying to catch Southgate’s eye, while Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are still uncertain of places in the squad.

But Greenwood’s outstanding form – combined with doubts over Marcus Rashford’s availability as he recovers from a double stress fracture of the back – has thrust him into contention as a late pick.

Foden’s Wembley display underlined his credentials to star for his country – but Southgate is adamant he will only pick players who are getting regular game-time for their clubs.

The 19-year-old has only started two Premier League games this season – meaning Pep Guardiola will have to speed up his development if he is to force his way into the Euros.

But City’s manager refused to offer any assurances, even after his outstanding display in City’s 2-1 win against Aston Villa.

“It’s a reality,” he said. “Unfortunately for him he fights against one of the best in the world in his position, but in training he’s incredible and always ready.

“We can count on him to play wider or inside and he is ready to compete.”

Foden was deployed on the right of a three behind Sergio Aguero at Wembley – hurting Villa with his runs from deep.

He’s most commonly been used in left midfield by Guardiola, who considers him the long-term replacement for the departing David Silva.

“He can play wide, he’s faster in the counter attack and clever in the small spaces,” added Guardiola. “He’s got incredible finishing. He’s always scoring in training. With the ball he doesn’t look for a pass, he wants to finish.

“He’s 19 and every game he’s played it’s a new experience for his mind and body. He can be here and play without a problem.

“I never doubt that he can do it and it was perfect for me to let him play.”

As impressive as his Wembley day out was, Foden will need to see a lot more action between now and the end of the season if Southgate is to take a chance on him.

And the very fact that the national team manager opted against turning up for Sunday’s final, just underlines the fight the teenager still has on his hands to force his way into contention this summer.