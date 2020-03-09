🔥Man City news this week: Club confident Sergio Aguero won't seek transfer despite Uefa ban🔥

As Sergio Aguero approaches his 32nd birthday, few players will be worse affected by Manchester City’s Champions League ban than the Argentine.

Yet the club remain confident their all-time record goal-scorer will not agitate for a move this summer.

Aguero has long-planned to end his career at his boyhood club Independiente back in Argentina once his City contract expires at the end of next season.

But the Premier League champions’ two-year ban from European competition following “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play has prompted speculation he will need to change his plans to realise his dream of winning the Champions League.

Yet Aguero’s refusal to push for a move to one of Europe’s giants before now has been notable during his time at the Etihad.

The only time his City career has looked most in doubt was when Pep Guardiola dropped him in favour of Gabriel Jesus three years ago.

Since then Aguero has produced his best ever form for City and established himself as one of the key players for Guardiola.

Man City squad 2019-20 | Injuries, contracts and squad numbers

He is even said to have responded with zero fuss when dropped for City’s Champions League win against Real Madrid last month.

And that level of contentment has only convinced the Etihad’s hierarchy that he won’t be running for the door this summer.