🔥Man City into FA Cup quarter-finals as Sergio Aguero downs Sheffield Wednesday – LIVE!🔥

A goal from Sergio Aguero was enough for Manchester City as the FA Cup holders beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Hillsborough to reach the quarter-finals.

Man City dominated the contest and were deserved winners, though Pep Guardiola’s side were far from their best in attack.

Following a goalless first half, Aguero gave City the lead seven minutes after the break.

Benjamin Mendy played the ball low into the striker, who turned and hit a left-footed shot which Joe Wildsmith was unable to keep out.

Wildsmith went on to make a number of saves as City tried to make the game safe, but save for a nervy clearance from Claudio Bravo late on, Wednesday failed to find a way through City’s defence.

2020-03-04T21: 39: 22.500Z

Job done for Man City, then.It wasn’t a vintage display, but they deserve to be in the FA Cup quarter-finals.Wednesday made a game of it and can feel proud of their effort, but they didn’t have enough quality on the day.

2020-03-04T21: 35: 30.350Z

Full-time | Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Man City

2020-03-04T21: 34: 47.836Z

92 mins: Frustrations threaten to boil over as Bravo gets involved with a Wednesday player…

2020-03-04T21: 34: 07.883Z

91 mins: Another miss for City!Wednesday concede possession in their own half and suddenly City are three on one… but Wildsmith makes another save!

2020-03-04T21: 33: 17.963Z

90 mins: We’re into three minutes of added time here, and Wednesday will need something soon…

SUBS

2020-03-04T21: 28: 02.726Z

85 mins: Time for the cavalry – Raheem Sterling is on for Aguero.Moments before, Mahrez could have picked out either Jesus or Aguero with a cross… but found the defender in between them!

2020-03-04T21: 24: 44.683Z

81 mins: City are in danger of passing themselves out of the cup!Off the goal kick, Bravo and his defence dally, and the keeper has to quickly clear near his line to avoid a rebound goal off a Wednesday forward!Otamendi can’t keep the ball in, and Pep will be furious at that casual play.

2020-03-04T21: 23: 52.333Z

80 mins: It’s not happening for Wednesday up top – sub Lees gets in behind onto a high free-kick, but completely misses the ball as he tries to cut it back.

2020-03-04T21: 19: 08.093Z

76 mins: Still City press for that second goal, but it hasn’t come yet.As long as there’s just one goal in it, a chance remains for Wednesday…

2020-03-04T21: 14: 36.920Z

71 mins: How has this stayed out?!Wildsmith makes a smart low stop with his legs after Stones swivels and shoots from a corner, and then keeps out another close-range effort!

2020-03-04T21: 12: 23.986Z

69 mins: Ooh – a half-chance for City.Jesus is onto a high ball in the box on the left and pulls it back… but it’s past Aguero, who can’t believe he didn’t get the ball!

2020-03-04T21: 08: 42.000Z

65 mins: Still no breakthrough for Wednesday.

2020-03-04T21: 03: 47.140Z

61 mins: Mahrez’s aim has been off tonight – after cutting in on his left inside the box, you’d expect this to nestle in the bottom left-hand corner, but he gets it all wrong.

2020-03-04T21: 01: 18.756Z

59 mins: City’s possession now stands at 78% – they’re turning the screw, and one more goal should end this as a contest.

2020-03-04T20: 58: 42.720Z

55 mins: This is a big, big ask of Wednesday now.Man City will be content to knock the ball around and look to poke their way through for a second – you’d think the hosts have to take the game to the visitors now.

GOAL!

2020-03-04T20: 55: 15.243Z

GOAL! Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Man City | Sergio Aguero 52’The visitors lead!Wildsmith won’t want to see this one again as he parries Aguero’s low drive high into the air and over his head into the net… but was Aguero offside?It doesn’t matter at this point, as VAR is not in use at grounds outside the Premier League.

2020-03-04T20: 31: 35.083Z

Half-time | Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Man CityWork to do for Pep Guardiola at the interval.

2020-03-04T20: 31: 08.816Z

45 mins: Chance for Stones!That’s a real opportunity for City… the centre-back escapes his marker and meets a free-kick delivery at the back post, but heads the ball into the ground and over the bar!That’ll go down as a bad miss.

2020-03-04T20: 29: 25.420Z

43 mins: We are closing in on half-time, and still no breakthrough for City.Wednesday’s likeliest outlet is on the counter, but Stones and Otamendi are equal to Da Cruz’s pace so far.

