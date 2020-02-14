🔥Man City hit with two-year Champions League ban and €30m fine over Financial Fair Play breach🔥

Manchester City have been banned from Uefa club competitions for two seasons and handed a €30m fine over breaches of Financial Fair Play.

European football’s governing body said that the defending Premier League champions had committed ‘serious breaches of the Uefa Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations’.

City have the right to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

More to follow.

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully

Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable

Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties

We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full

here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}

•

•

RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}

Delete

{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}

Delete

{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}

Delete

{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}

{{^comments}}

There are no comments yet

{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}