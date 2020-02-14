🔥Man City hit with two-year Champions League ban and €30m fine over Financial Fair Play breach🔥
Manchester City have been banned from Uefa club competitions for two seasons and handed a €30m fine over breaches of Financial Fair Play.
European football’s governing body said that the defending Premier League champions had committed ‘serious breaches of the Uefa Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations’.
City have the right to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
More to follow.
