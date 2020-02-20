🔥Man City fans tell Uefa 'we will see you in court' during protests over Champions League ban🔥

Manchester City fans let their views on the club’s Champions League ban with protests against Uefa on Wednesday night.

During their first game since European football’s governing body handed down the sanction, fans chanted owner Sheikh Mansour’s name and told Uefa they will “see you in court”.

Fans held up banners during the home game against West Ham, which was rearranged from 10 days ago due to Storm Ciara, calling the ban a “scam” and describing Uefa as a “mafia”.

City have confirmed they will appeal the two-season ban from European competition, with chief executive Ferran Soriano insisting on Wednesday that the club not guilty of Financial Fair Play breaches.

“Well the most important thing I have to say today is that the allegations are not true,” said Soriano.

(REUTERS)

“They are simply not true.

“The owner has not put money in this club that has not been properly declared. We are a sustainable football club, we are profitable, we don’t have debt, our accounts have been scrutinized many times, by auditors, by regulators, by investors and this is perfectly clear.”