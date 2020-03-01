🔥Man City edge Aston Villa to win Carabao Cup Final 2-1: LIVE reaction and latest news from Wembley🔥

Manchester City have been crowned Carabao Cup winners for a second successive year after goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri helped them to a 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Wembley.

Pep Guardiola sprung a surprise with his team selection after opting to leave out Ederson, Kevin De Bruyne and Nicolas Otamendi, with the likes of Claudio Bravo and John Stones handed rare starts.

With Man City looking a tad disjointed, it was Villa who got off to a flying start with Anwar El Ghazi heading just over the bar and City camped on the edge of their own box.

But the champions soon got their passing flowing through the middle with Phil Foden looking especially dangerous. Indeed, with just 20 minutes gone, City took the lead – and in some style.

Rodri spreaded the play out wide to Foden and the 19-year-old’s cutback found Aguero, who scuffed his shot but it bounced past Orjan Nyland to put City ahead.

It didn’t take long for the second to arrive with City dominating possession and passing around confidently. But the goal actually came from a corner that should have never been given. Ilkay Gundogan’s delivery found Rodri and he powered his header past Nyland.

That looked to have killed off Villa’s challenge until an error from John Stones allowed El Ghazi to cross for Mbwana Samatta and his bullet header found the corner to give Villa a lifeline.

Chances were fewer to come by in the second half as neither side want to leave themselves exposed at the back and Guardiola sent on De Bruyne to help keep the narrow lead.

Villa almost snatched a late equaliser in the final minutes of normal time through Bjorn Engels but Bravo somehow tipped onto the post. The Villains pushed hard in stoppage time but City held on to claim a second Carabao Cup title in as many seasons.

Jack Grealish is absolutely devastated and who can blame him. The chance of silverware with his boyhood club has gone.

FULL TIME | Aston Villa 1-2 Man CityThat’s it! Manchester City are Carabao Cup champions again! Nine Wembley victories in a row for Guardiola’s men. They simply love it here.But what an effort that was from Villa. They gave it everything and should be proud.

90+4 mins: Villa get a corner and Nyland is going up for it!James Robson: “Villa fans are urging their side on. They really believe something can happen in injury time.”

90+2 mins: Mings goes into the book for blocking off De Bruyne. A bit of frustration there.

90 mins: FIVE minutes left.Will City hang on or even get a third? Tense finale here at Wembley!

88 mins: FINE SAVE!Bravo tips Engels’ effort onto the post!Out of nothing, Villa get a corner and it’s whipped in superbly from Grealish to Engels, who rises well only to see his header tipped onto the post by Bravo.Incredible save!

85 mins: Sterling has had another off day in front of goal and he sums it up with a trademark run inside only to curl high over the bar from the edge of the box.Five minutes left for Villa to have a go.

83 mins: Aguero is urged to depart the pitch quickly but that doesn’t stop the City fans serenading him as he comes off. What a player he is.Gabriel Jesus is on for the last few minutes.

James Robson at Wembley”I don’t know how much longer Aguero will be on the pitch. Surely Guardiola won’t want to take any risks ahead of next week’s derby.He stayed down for a long time after that shot and is limping now.”

80 mins: Samatta has done his bit after his fine header early on.Now he’s made way for Keenan Davis.

79 mins: De Bruyne fizzes in one of his trademark crosses and Nyland spills it but reclaims before Sterling can get a foot to it.

76 mins: David Silva, potentially playing in his last final for City, hands over the armband to Fernandinho as he heads off.Bernardo replaces him for the final quarter of an hour.

James Robson at Wembley”This game is a lot closer than it looked likely to be at this stage. Villa are still in it.”The next goal could make all the difference – but as long as there is only one in it, the underdogs have got a chance. You wonder how long it will be before Guardiola makes another attacking change, with Jesus, Mahrez and Bernardo all on the bench.”

72 mins: Nakamba naughty challenge on Aguero!Nakamba slams into Aguero with a very forceful challenge and in real time it looked like it could be a red card. Both feet were off the floor and it was a bit reckless, but Mr Mason only thinks it warrants a yellow card. He’s a bit lucky there.

69 mins: Double change for Villa as they look to refresh things in midfield.Elmohamady comes off for Trezeguet and Conor Hourihane replaces El Ghazi.

67 mins: The signs are there for City now and when De Bruyne is running through the middle it feels like there is only one outcome when he spots Sterling running through the middle, but Engels makes a fine intervention.

63 mins: De Bruyne has settled in quickly despite the high tempo on display here, exchanging a one-two that’s very easy on the eye.But his cross is just out of reach for Foden and Villa can breathe a sigh of relief. They’re not out of this, but City are just starting to dominate again.

James Robson at Wembley”That would have crowned what has been an absolutely storming performance from Foden.”He’s been untouchable today – and if Gareth Southgate is watching on, he’ll see a player who looks very much at home on the Wembley turf. A call-up for the Euros remains a long shot – but what a wildcard he could be.”

59 mins: De Bruyne, having just played a ridiculously good pass to Foden, slips on the ball and Rodri is forced to haul down Douglas Luiz.One of Guardiola’s classic ‘tactical fouls’ there. Yellow card.

58 mins: Guardiola is obviously not too happy with how things have gone since the Samatta goal and he’s sending on one of his big guns, as De Bruyne replaces Gundogan.

