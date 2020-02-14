🔥Man City Champions League ban LIVE: latest news and reaction as Pep Guardiola's side get two-year ban🔥

Manchester City have been hit with a two-year ban from Uefa club competition and a €30m fine over breaches of Financial Fair Play.

City have the right to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport but if the ban is upheld they will miss out on the 2020/21 and 2021/22 renewals of the Champions League.

The Uefa statement said City had committed ‘serious breaches of the Uefa Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations by overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to Uefa between 2012 and 2016’.

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE reaction to the news that Manchester City have been handed a two-year ban from Uefa competitions over FFP breaches.

