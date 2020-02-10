🔥Man City and West Ham say 'no' to postponed Premier League clash taking place this weekend🔥

West Ham and Manchester City are not prepared to play their postponed Premier League match this weekend, after it was called off on Sunday as Storm Ciara wreaked havoc.

The game at the Etihad Stadium was cancelled on safety grounds after heavy rain and severe gales caused disruption across the country.

The postponement leaves the Premier League with a headache over when to rearrange the fixture because Pep Guardiola’s side are still in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League.

There is a window to play the game this weekend because both clubs are on their designated winter breaks.

Discussions will take place between the Premier League and both clubs this week but West Ham and City are not prepared to play the game during their scheduled two-week break.

The Premier League have previously said they expect clubs not to arrange ­competitive or friendly fixtures during their winter break, and the two clubs would be unhappy if they permitted an exception. David Moyes has given his players five days off and many of them have jetted off on holiday. They are due to return to training on Saturday.

City face a fixture pile-up because of the postponement but Guardiola is against fitting the game in this week.

Finding a time to play the game, though, presents a major problem for the Premier League. City’s game at home to Arsenal on March 1 has already been postponed because of their involvement in the Carabao Cup final that day at Wembley against Aston Villa.

Should City reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, another fixture would have to be rescheduled — at Chelsea — as well as the Arsenal and West Ham matches. There is a chance the West Ham game will not be rearranged until after the outcome of City’s Champions League tie against Real Madrid in mid-March.

Storm Ciara batters UK and Ireland – In pictures

Guardiola has been critical of the English schedule, and making City and West Ham play during their winter break would leave the Premier League open to criticism. The match between West Ham and City was not the only fixture to fall victim to Storm Ciara.

England’s 13-6 Six Nations victory over Scotland at Murrayfield was played in appalling conditions on Saturday, while the women’s Six Nations match between Scotland and England in Glasgow was postponed until Monday afternoon.

All six Women’s Super League matches were called off, including the London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham. Both rugby league games in the Super League were also postponed, as were race meetings at Exeter and Southwell.

The game between City and West Ham was called off five hours before kick-off. Trains from London took five hours to reach Manchester, where tram routes were severely disrupted due to fallen trees.

Although the pitch at the Etihad was playable, there was flooding around the ground.

City said the game did not take place “in the interests of safety”. West Ham agreed the fixture should be postponed. The Hammers will be running free coach travel for supporters for the rescheduled fixture.