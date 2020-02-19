🔥Man City accuse Uefa of caring 'less about justice and more about politics' in staunch defense of FFP charge🔥

Ferran Soriano insists Manchester City are not guilty of Uefa’s Financial Fair Play breaches – and is adamant their name will be cleared in time to play in next season’s Champions League.

City’s chief executive has spoken out for the first time since the Premier League champions were banned from European competition for two years.

The club are taking an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, where Soriano is convinced their name will be cleared once and for all.

“Well the most important thing I have to say today is that the allegations are not true,” said Soriano.

“They are simply not true.

“The owner has not put money in this club that has not been properly declared. We are a sustainable football club, we are profitable, we don’t have debt, our accounts have been scrutinized many times, by auditors, by regulators, by investors and this is perfectly clear.”

City were found guilty of “serious breaches” of FFP as well as failing to cooperate with the investigation.

Arsene Wenger has no sympathy for Man City

As well as the ban, which starts from next season, they were fined €30million.

This page is being updated…