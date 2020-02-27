Man charged with stealing $71K in rare video games from store near Fenton

Damon Jackson is shown in a booking photo provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

FENTON — A St. Louis man is accused of stealing more than $71,000 in rare video games from a store near Fenton, Jefferson County sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Damon W. Jackson 46, also was charged this week with stealing $17,000 worth of silver, $10,000 in cash and a handgun. The stolen items were all inside a safe that was taken from Trade-N-Games on Gravois Road. Jackson is being held on a $500,000 bond. The items were taken the morning of Aug. 16, with police responding to find the front window of Trade-N-Games shattered. The security cameras at the store weren’t working, officials said. “I just didn’t think it was possible that someone would take that gigantic heavy safe,” Jason Brassard, the store’s owner, said Wednesday. “It blew my mind.”Brassard said he was “devastated” when his collection of rare games was taken. He had accumulated the games for 25 years, and some of them are worth hundreds or thousands of dollars. Brassard co-authored a book with a friend about collectible Atari and Nintendo games titled “Classic 80’s Home Video Games.”One Atari game in particular, Air Raid, is rare and valued at about $4,000. Brassard believes there to be only about 20 copies of Air Raid in existence. “It’s a Holy Grail for collectors because it’s not found anymore,” he said.Months after the burglary, a woman accompanied by a man tried to sell some of the games at video game stores across the St. Louis area, sheriff’s officials said. At several stores, the games raised the suspicions of employees, who asked for IDs from the sellers. “All of these stores have really come in and stepped up for me and been very helpful getting as much evidence as they can against these people,” Brassard said.Of the 115 games or so that were in the safe, Brassard has so far recovered only about 20 of them. Brassard said he doesn’t have Air Raid, but he knows it was sold in Las Vegas. Officials said someone tried to sell other games in Colorado, and noted that Jackson is a transient.Jackson was charged with stealing $25,000 or more, burglary in the second degree and two counts of stealing $750 or more. It’s not clear if Jackson has an attorney to speak on his behalf.Authorities said in a probable cause statement that the woman is an acquaintance of Jackson but it’s not clear if charges are pending against her.

