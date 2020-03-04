Man charged with shooting at St. Louis police officer during foot chase

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man is accused of shooting at an officer while running from police, according to charges filed Sunday. Ryan Combs, 28, was charged with first-degree assault of a special victim, armed criminal action, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to an incident Saturday afternoon.Police say officers were investigating drug-related violence about 4: 20 p.m. in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue in the O’Fallon neighborhood when they spotted Combs conducting “hand to hand transactions.” When officers approached, Combs ran west, according to police.

Ryan Combs was charged March 1, 2020 in connection to shooting at a St. Louis police officer. Photo courtesy of St. Louis police.

An officer ordered Combs to stop. Police said that Combs fired a single shot through the pocket of a hoodie at the same moment that the officer shot him with a Taser, causing Combs to fall.The gun, a casing and the hoodie Combs was wearing with holes where the gun was fired were all recovered from the scene, according to charging documents. Police say in charging documents Combs admitted he was selling drugs when officers approached and that he ran from officers.The officer was unharmed.Combs was denied bond in the case. Combs has past felony convictions for robbery, drug possession, tampering with a motor vehicle and weapons offenses, according to court records. He lives in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue, according to court records. An attorney to speak on his behalf was not yet listed in court records.

