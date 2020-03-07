🔥Man charged with robbery after puppy 'stolen at knifepoint' in south London🔥

A man has been charged with robbery after a puppy was allegedly stolen at knifepoint in south London.

Francis Zeta, 33, allegedly snatched Spot the British bulldog as he and his owner were out for a walk on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred in Orpington when two men jumped out of a white Mercedes CLA Sport, the Metropolitan Police said in an earlier appeal.

The driver produced a knife and threatened the victim – a man in his early thirties – in Lullingstone Crescent before stealing the puppy and fleeing in the car, the force said.

Spot was later found wandering in the street and returned to his owners.

Zeta was arrested by police on Thursday.

He was charged with robbery on Friday evening, the Met said.

He is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Additional reporting by PA.