🔥Man charged with racially aggravated public order offence after Manchester derby🔥

A man has been charged with a racially aggravated incident during Manchester United’s victory over Manchester City in December.

Anthony Burke, from Wythenshawe, will appear at Salford and Manchester Magistrates Court on Wednesday April 15.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed they had charged a man after the alleged incident during the Manchester derby at the Etihad on December 7, which United won 2-1.

In a statement GMP said: “Anthony Burke (13/11/1978) of Panfield Road, Wythenshawe has been charged with a Racially Aggravated Section 5 Public Order Act.

“He will appear at Salford and Manchester Magistrates Court on Wednesday 15 April 2020.

“At around 6.55pm on Saturday 7 December 2019 police were called to a report of a supporter making alleged racist gestures and sounds towards players during the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium.”