🔥Man charged with murder after aspiring rapper stabbed to death in Croydon🔥

A man has been charged with murdering an aspiring rapper in south London.

Tyler Roye, 24, was stabbed in Croydon shortly after midnight on February 27. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital but died in surgery at about 2.45am.

Sam Odupitan, 23, of Longheath Gardens, Croydon, was on Wednesday charged with his murder.

Odupitan also charged with two counts of robbery after he was arrested on Monday.

A post-mortem examination gave Mr Roye’s cause of death as stab wounds to the chest.​

The murder investigation is being led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime unit.

Odupitan is due to appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on March 5.