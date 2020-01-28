🔥Man charged with GBH after street fight that left three dead🔥

A man has been charged following the death of three Indian nationals during a fight in east London.

Narinder Singh Lubhaya, 29, Harinder Kumar, 30 and Malkit Singh Dhillon, 37, were all found with stab injuries on Salisbury Road, in Seven Kings, on January 19.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sandeep Singh, 29, of Chadwell Heath, Romford, has now been charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He will appear at Redbridge Magistrates’ Court later on Tuesday.

Met Police have said they think five men were involved in another incident the evening before the deaths.

They said the clash took place at the Krystel Banqueting venue, close to where the men died, and then spilled out onto the High Road.

Those involved were believed to be known to each other, and were from Sikh and Hindu communities.

Gurjeet Singh, 29, of South Park Crescent, Ilford, was charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place on January 21.

He is due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on February 19 and remains under investigation in connection with the deaths of the three men.

Another man who was arrested in connection to the stabbings has since been eliminated from the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 3865 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.