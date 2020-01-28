🔥Man charged with drug possession busted for smoking joint in front of judge🔥

January 27, 2020 | 11: 58pm

This court hearing really went to pot.

A Tennessee man allegedly lit up and smoked joint during his court appearance on a drug possession charge Monday.

Spencer Boston, 20, addressed the judge and argued for new marijuana legislation moments before putting on a blunt act in Wilson County court, the Tennessean reported.

As he lit the doobie, the smell of weed wafted through the air and the courtroom burst into laughter.

“One of the craziest things I’ve ever seen,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan told WTVF.

Through a cloud of smoke, and in a joint effort, deputies led Boston out of the courtroom, Bryan said.

He was booked on a second charge of simple drug possession and was hit with ten days in prison for contempt of court.

The man’s bond was set at $3,000.