🔥Man charged with crossbow murders at cannabis factory🔥

A 46-year-old man has been charged with a double murder after two men were killed with a crossbow in a robbery at a house that was being used as a cannabis factory.

West Midlands Police said Saghawat Ramzan is accused of shooting Khuzaimah Douglas, 19, and Waseem Ramzan, 36, in Pensnett Road, Brierley Hill, near Dudley, on Thursday.

Ramzan, of Pensnett Road, is to appear from custody at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Munro, of West Midlands Police, said: “This is an ongoing and constantly developing investigation.”

Police near Dudley (PA)

He added: “Although we’ve charged a man in connection with the murders we still need to hear from anyone with information about what happened in the early hours of 20 February.

“We believe there are still people out there who haven’t come forward and could have crucial information.

Police are also questioning a 23-year-old man who was arrested on Monday afternoon on suspicion of murder.

Another three people have been released on police bail.

Two men, aged 21 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob, and a 42-year-old was held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Additional reporting by Press Association.