🔥Man charged in shooting of police officer at Ferguson Walmart🔥

1 of 2

Fhontez Mitchell. Photo courtesy of St. Louis County police.

St. Louis County Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda updates reporters on the condition of a Calverton Park police officer who was shot while trying to stop a shoplifter at the Ferguson Walmart on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. The officer’s injuries were not life-threatening, Granda said. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

FERGUSON — A 20-year-old man accused of repeatedly shooting an off-duty police officer at a Walmart store in Ferguson last weekend was charged Wednesday with six felonies.Fhontez Mitchell, of Ferguson, faces charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest and two counts of armed criminal action. His bond was set at $1 million. The officer who was shot Sunday was in uniform and working as a security guard at Walmart when he approached a man suspected of shoplifting. Mitchell is accused of turning on the officer and shooting him three times, twice in the torso and once in the arm. Authorities said the officer’s bullet-resistant vest protected him and he was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.’Mitchell is accused of driving off after the shooting, but he was spotted about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday by St. Louis County police driving a black Mercedes Benz around Canfield Drive in Ferguson. The car matched one that fled the shooting Sunday evening, St. Louis County police said.Police began tracking the car by helicopter before starting a pursuit near Airport Road and North Florissant Road, authorities said.The chase ended about five miles away in the 8900 block of Jennings Station Road in Jennings, when police said Mitchell pulled into a McDonald’s parking lot. Police say he then attempted to run from the car toward a nearby Dollar Tree store and was soon arrested.