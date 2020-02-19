Man charged in shooting of officer at Ferguson Walmart was shoplifting women’s pajama pants, police say

1 of 2

St. Louis County Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda updates reporters on the condition of a Calverton Park police officer who was shot while trying to stop a shoplifter at the Ferguson Walmart on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. The officer’s injuries were not life-threatening, Granda said. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Updated at 2:45 p.m. with more details from police. FERGUSON — A 20-year-old man accused of repeatedly shooting an off-duty police officer at a Walmart store in Ferguson last weekend was charged Wednesday with six felonies.Fhontez Mitchell, of Ferguson, faces charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest and two counts of armed criminal action. His bond was set at $1 million. Charging documents allege Mitchell was attempting to steal women’s pajama pants from the Walmart Sunday when the uniformed Calverton Park officer who was working security at the store attempted to stop him.Mitchell is accused of turning on the officer and shooting him three times with a semi-automatic weapon, twice in the torso and once in the arm, according to police.Authorities said the officer’s bullet-resistant vest protected him. He was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.Mitchell is accused of driving off after the shooting. St. Louis County police spotted him about two days later Tuesday afternoon driving a black Mercedes Benz around Canfield Drive in Ferguson. The car matched one that fled the shooting scene Sunday evening, St. Louis County police said.Officers began a pursuit of the car on Tuesday near Airport Road and North Florissant Road, authorities said. The chase ended about five miles away in Jennings, when police said Mitchell pulled into a McDonald’s parking lot on Jennings Station Road. Police say he ran from the car toward a nearby Dollar Tree store and was soon arrested.Mitchell confessed to his involvement in the shooting, police said in charging documents. He is also accused of destroying evidence by burning the clothes he was wearing the night of the shooting, the charges say. Mitchell has several previous felony convictions, and had multiple warrants out for his arrest for probation violations at the time of the shooting. He pleaded guilty in March 2017 to burglarizing a Hazelwood home a few months earlier. After his fingerprints were found on the window of the home that was burglarized, he admitted to police that accomplices talked him into prying open the window, but said he was too scared to go inside. He was ultimately given five years’ probation and ordered to complete his GED or high school diploma.Mitchell also pleaded guilty in 2018 to charges of stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest in St. Louis. Police spotted him driving a stolen car and speeding through stop signs in north St. Louis. According to charging documents, when the officer turned on his flashing lights, Mitchell pulled over and ran, throwing away a stolen gun. He again got probation.The officer shot at the Walmart, whose name hasn’t been released, is 35 years old and has been with the Calverton Park force for 2½ years. He is recovering at his home, Calverton Park police said Monday.A Walmart loss-prevention employee and a Ferguson police officer were credited with aiding the wounded officer and working to stanch the bleeding from his arm.Rachel Rice of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

