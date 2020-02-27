Man charged in fatal New Year’s Eve hit-and-run in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors charged a St. Louis man this week with leaving the scene of a fatal New Year’s Eve hit-and-run.Kevin L. Chatman, 54, was driving a Dodge Ram on Chouteau Avenue near 14th Street when he hit pedestrian Willie Latimore, according to charging documents.Chatman did not stop and drove home to his apartment in the 200 block of North 18th Street, about a mile away, the charges said. After Detective Joseph Morrell tracked down the truck, Chatman admitted fleeing the scene, the charges said.Chatman was charged Tuesday in St. Louis Circuit Court with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. His bond has been set at $50,000 cash.

