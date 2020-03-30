🔥Man charged 'after police officers spat at by suspect claiming to have coronavirus'🔥

A man from Brighton has been charged after allegedly spitting at three police officers and claiming to be infected with coronavirus.

It comes amid reports that police officers across the country are being deliberately coughed and spat at by suspects despite warnings that using Covid-19 as a threat could lead to two years in jail.

In Brighton, police were called to a report of criminal damage at a block of flats in Albion Street at about 5.50pm on Saturday, where they arrested a man who allegedly carried out the assault.

Peter Davy, 65, is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He is also charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Elsewhere over the weekend, a man was Tasered in north London after it was claimed he attacked officers in a car.

Piers Morgan blasts MP Stephen Kinnock and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules

Metropolitan Police firearms officers said on Twitter that they had Tasered a suspect for deliberately “coughing saliva” over officers as they sat in a car in Haringey.

They said that the suspect had walked up to the car and “shouted that he had coronavirus before deliberately coughing saliva all over them”.

He then began to physically attack the officers, it is claimed, before he was Tasered and arrested.

Director of public prosecutions Max Hill warned the public last week that using the virus as a threat against emergency workers would be treated as a crime that could lead to up to two years in prison.

He said: “The CPS stands behind emergency and essential workers and will not hesitate to prosecute anybody who threatens them as they go about their vital duties.”