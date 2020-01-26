🔥Man caught with 900 pills up his backside after being unable to walk properly🔥







Liam Clarke (25) from Dunmurray, jailed for smuggling drugs into Maghaberry prison. Maghaberry Prison

A man who hid nearly 1,000 pills plus other drugs up his backside to smuggle them into prison has been jailed for seven months.

Dopey jailbird Liam Clarke (25) was caught with the drugs on his return to prison after being granted compassionate bail to attend a funeral.

The Belfast man was on his way back to Maghaberry Prison when guards “suspected he was trafficking substances inside his person”, Craigavon Crown Court was told.

A jail source said staff “knew fine rightly” he had something up his backside as “he couldn’t walk properly”.

But in court last Tuesday, prosecuting lawyer Joseph Murphy said simply that as a result of their suspicions, Clarke was put into a “dry cell for observation” on his return after Christmas 2017.

It wasn’t until 10 days later on January 8, 2018, that staff had anything to observe.

“The cell was searched and staff found a number of items in the bedding including two large clear plastic wraps of yellow tablets and a clear bag of white powder and a brown resin substance,” said Mr Murphy.