🔥Man carrying two knives shot dead in Westminster 'after lunging at police'🔥

A man carrying two knives “went for” an officer before he was shot dead by armed police in Westminster.

Officers on patrol challenged the man after he was seen holding knives and acting suspiciously outside the Playhouse Theatre, near Embankment, shortly before 11.30pm last night.

After the suspect produced the knives there was an attempt to Taser him but he fled into a side street and is thought to have lunged at another officer before being shot in Great Scotland Yard.

London Ambulance Service were called but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Met said the incident was not terrorism-related.

Forensic investigators were today at work in Great Scotland Yard, a road that links Whitehall and Northumberland Avenue. It skirts the Department for International Trade.

Man ‘brandishing knives’ shot dead by police in Westminster

The nearby area between Downing Street and the Houses of Parliament is heavily covered by armed officers.

Witnesses told the Standard the suspect had walked down to street level from one of the pedestrian Golden Jubilee Bridges alongside Hungerford Bridge.

A builder working in the area said: “We saw a man walking past the theatre with a knife, he’d come down off the bridge and was walking amongst the crowds with a big knife in his hand. A riot van went after him, then a 4×4 came up and was on the pavement, two got out and went to Taser him but missed. Then he went down a side street, we went to follow… we heard a bang and it was when they must have shot him.”

Police cordoned off the scene (PA)

The builder added: “He was walking calmly, just amongst the crowds… He went for a police officer, and went to stab him, that’s why they shot him… I don’t know what you would have been doing with two knives that big. He must have been out to hurt someone.”

A police cordon was in place today. David Totia, who works at the Civil Service Club next to the scene, said: “To hear it was a shooting is a real shock, especially when it is so close to Parliament and government. We have guests at the club. We are reassuring them.”

A civil service worker said: “It’s obviously a tragic incident but a relief it’s not a terror incident.” Joe Dunne, 39, deputy manager of The Clarence pub on the corner of Great Scotland Yard, said: “It’s a big cordon. We have no idea when we can open again.”

Scotland Yard said: “Police officers were on patrol at around 11.25pm on Sunday when they noticed a man who they believed to be acting suspiciously.

“Officers challenged the man who produced two knives. Armed officers responded. Taser and a police firearm were discharged during the incident.

“London Ambulance Service attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. No police officers or members of the public were injured during the incident.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has begun an investigation, which is mandatory when police fatally shoot a member of the public.

A spokesman said: “At this early stage it is believed a man has been fatally shot during the police response to reports of a man carrying knives and acting suspiciously. Our thoughts and sympathies are with all of those affected by this terrible incident.”