🔥Man 'brandishing knives' shot and killed by police in Westminster🔥

Police have shot and killed a man brandishing two knives in Westminster.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said officers were patrolling the central London area about 11.30pm on Sunday when they noticed the man acting suspiciously.

When challenged by police, the man produced two knives, the spokesman added.

Armed officers responded and a Taser and police firearm were used.

London Ambulance Service attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene at Great Scotland Yard a short time later.

No police officers or members of the public were injured during the incident.

The force said it was not treating it as a terrorism incident and the man has not been publicly identified.

Uniformed officers manned cordons at Scotland Place, leading to Great Scotland Yard, and on parts of Northumberland Avenue and Whitehall nearest to Trafalgar Square.

The Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been informed.

PA Media contributed to this article