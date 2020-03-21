🔥Man behind prank Wembley Stadium lasagne prank warns of dangers of fake coronavirus news🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The man whose prank about a stadium-sized lasagne being cooked at Wembley to feed the nation amid the coronavirus crisis has warned people against fake news.

Billy McLean recorded a voice message claiming to be passing on a rumour from a distant acquaintance that the Ministry of Defence was “building a massive lasagne”.

Mr McLean added in his voice note that: “They’re putting the underground heating at Wembley on, that’s going to bake the lasagne, and then they’re putting the roof across and that’s going to recreate the oven, and then what they’re going to do is lift it up with drones and cut off little portions and drop it off to people’s houses.”

The message has been heard over a million times on Twitter alone.

But Mr McLean, a 29-year-old software salesperson, told the Guardian that he only sent the message via WhatsApp to his mother and around 30 friends at his Old Thorntonians football club, some of whom passed it onto other groups

Before long the message had spread around the world and Mr McLean said within a few hours other friends had sent it back to him – unaware that he had made it.

Mr McLean told the Guardian that people should be wary about unverified information about coronavirus.

He said: “The intentions are good but the outcome most of the time is pretty bad, it makes people panic more…

“If someone sitting at home in their boxers selling software can save a one-minute clip and make it go viral, you’ve got to be aware that anyone can put anything out and it might not be valid.”

Several unverified rumours about coronavirus have gained wide traction on social media – including a claim that a runny nose means you don’t have the virus, as well as false recommendations for staying healthy.

Fact-checking site Snopes said: “The novel coronavirus outbreak in 2020 that has infected people around the world with Covid-19 has drawn its fair share of snake oil and bunk cures”.