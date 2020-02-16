Man assaulted, seriously hurt near Enterprise Center Saturday morning

A man was assaulted and suffered a serious head injury Saturday morning near the Enterprise Center at 14th Street and Clark Avenue in downtown St. Louis, police said.On Sunday, police said that Jarmond Johnson, 27, of the 1200 block of North 13th Street, was charged with first-degree assault. The incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. on the street on the MetroLink side. The victim was taken to a hospital. The suspect fled on foot but was later arrested without incident. He was being held without bond.Homicide detectives were asked to investigate. The condition of the victim was not available Sunday morning.

