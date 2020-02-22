🔥Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double stabbing in east London🔥

A man is fighting for his life and a woman is in hospital after a double stabbing in east London.

Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm.

The Metropolitan Police were called to the scene just after 11pm on Friday on the Kingsmead Estate, Hackney.

They found a woman, aged in her 30s, who had stab wounds to her back. She was rushed to hospital where she is in a non-life threatening condition.

On Saturday morning a 25-year-old man self-presented at an east London hospital with multiple stab wounds to his chest.

Police said he remains in a critical condition.

Officers later arrested a 38-year-old man at an address in Dagenham.

He was taken to an east London police station where he remains.

A spokesman for the Met said: “The suspect and victims are believed to be known to each other.

“Officers from Central East Command Unit investigate

“Enquiries continue.”