🔥Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double stabbing in east London🔥
A man is fighting for his life and a woman is in hospital after a double stabbing in east London.
Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm.
The Metropolitan Police were called to the scene just after 11pm on Friday on the Kingsmead Estate, Hackney.
They found a woman, aged in her 30s, who had stab wounds to her back. She was rushed to hospital where she is in a non-life threatening condition.
On Saturday morning a 25-year-old man self-presented at an east London hospital with multiple stab wounds to his chest.
Police said he remains in a critical condition.
Officers later arrested a 38-year-old man at an address in Dagenham.
He was taken to an east London police station where he remains.
A spokesman for the Met said: “The suspect and victims are believed to be known to each other.
“Officers from Central East Command Unit investigate
“Enquiries continue.”