man-arrested-on-suspicion-of-attempted-murder-after-double-stabbing-in-east-london

🔥Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double stabbing in east London🔥

News
John koli0

A man is fighting for his life and a woman is in hospital after a double stabbing in east London.

Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm.

The Metropolitan Police were called to the scene just after 11pm on Friday on the Kingsmead Estate, Hackney.

They found a woman, aged in her 30s, who had stab wounds to her back.  She was rushed to hospital where she is in a non-life threatening condition.

On Saturday morning a 25-year-old man self-presented at an east London hospital with multiple stab wounds to his chest. 

Police said he remains in a critical condition.

Officers later arrested a 38-year-old man at an address in Dagenham.

He was taken to an east London police station where he remains. 

A spokesman for the Met said: “The suspect and victims are believed to be known to each other. 

“Officers from Central East Command Unit investigate

“Enquiries continue.”

Related Posts

storm-ciara-batters-northern-europe-with-high-winds,-heavy-ran

Storm Ciara batters northern Europe with high winds, heavy ran

mariya smith
how-to-watch-this-year’s-super-bowl

How to watch this year’s Super Bowl

mariya smith
bloomberg-under-attack-during-democratic-debate-over-his-record,-non-disclosure-agreements

🔥Bloomberg under attack during Democratic debate over his record, non disclosure agreements🔥

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *