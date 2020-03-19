🔥Man arrested after coughing on shop workers and claiming to have Covid-19🔥

A man suspected of shoplifting has been arrested after coughing on store staff and claiming to be infected with Covid-19.

West Midlands Police said a 57-year-old male was detained on suspicion of theft and assault in Dudley on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to Dudley High Street after several people reported a man coughing on shop staff who had suspected him of stealing.

In a statement, the force said: “The man, who is from Dudley and has suspected mental health issues, has been taken into custody and will be questioned in due course.

“Those affected have been given appropriate advice and referred to the non-emergency NHS helpline for further support and guidance.”

Additional reporting by PA media.

