🔥Man accused in kidnapping of 11-year-old Springfield girl charged with rape🔥

The 24-year-old man accused of kidnapping an 11-year-old Springfield girl earlier this month is facing additional charges including aggravated rape of a child.

Miguel Rodriguez was charged last week with three counts of aggravated rape of a child with force and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office. The 24-year-old from Springfield was already facing charges of kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, and witness intimidation for allegedly grabbing the 11-year-old from a Springfield street and forcing her into his car on Jan. 15.

Boston.com is no longer using the girl’s name because authorities have now identified her as a victim of sexual assault.

Rodriguez was ordered held without bail on Wednesday and ordered to undergo a 20-day psychiatric evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf at his arraignment on Jan. 16.

Authorities say Rodriguez abducted the young girl while she was walking home from school on the afternoon of Jan. 15 and credited witnesses and members of the public for helping to locate the vehicle hours later following the issuance of an Amber Alert.

Rodriguez will return to court on Feb. 11.