🔥Man, 25, arrested on suspicion of murder after two people found dead in West Midlands home🔥

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two bodies were found in a house in the West Midlands.

Detectives said a man, 54 and a woman, 52, were pronounced dead at the scene in Moat Road, Oldbury, on Tuesday.

Following welfare concerns for the people living in the property, officers forced their way into the home at 4am.

West Midlands Police said they were working under the initial premise that the incident was domestic-related and posed no threat to the wider community.

A double murder probe was launched after police found two bodies in a house in Oldbury (Google Maps)

A suspect was arrested at a property in Smethwick at 5.30am on Tuesday.

He remains in custody and the victims’ family is being supported, officers confirmed.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called by police at 4.05am to a medical emergency at an address in Moat Road, Oldbury.

Paramedics attended the scene but could not help the victims (Google Maps)

“One ambulance, a paramedic officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) attended the scene.

“Upon arrival, crews found two patients, a man and a woman.

“Unfortunately, it quickly became clear nothing could be done to save them and they were confirmed dead at the scene.”

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to come forward/