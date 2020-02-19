🔥Man, 21, accused of attempted murder after teenager's neck slashed in toilets🔥

A suspect was appearing in court today charged with the attempted murder of a teenage woman in a park’s public toilets.

Witnesses told the Standard the 18-year-old victim hammered on the front door of a house near Little Ilford Park, Newham, “drenched in blood” and begging for help.

The family took the teenager in and administered first aid, keeping pressure on knife wounds to her neck and stomach as paramedics raced to the scene.

One of the family told the Standard: “She told us she lay down on the floor and played dead until he left.

Police in Newham (Barney Davis)

The knife wound was centimetres from her main artery in her neck. The paramedics said if it wasn’t for us, she would be dead.”

The young woman remains in a serious but stable condition today at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack in Dore Avenue at about 5.55pm on Monday.

Det Insp Jeremy McDermott, of the Met’s Safeguarding Team North East Area, said: “This was a needlessly violent attack where a young woman has received stab wounds to her stomach and neck.”

Connor Deegan, 21, of no fixed abode, was also accused of possession of an offensive weapon and theft at Thames magistrates’ court.