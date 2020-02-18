🔥Man, 19, jailed after admitting raping and murdering school friend who offered him place to stay after getting too drunk🔥

A man has has been jailed after he admitted raping and murdering and old school friend who had given him somewhere to sleep.

Joseph Trevor, 19, confessed that he had carried out the brutal attack on the first day of the trial.

He admitted two counts of rape and one count of murder at Stafford Crown Court on Monday.

His victim Megan Newton, 18, was found strangled, stabbed and naked on her bed at her flat in Stoke-on-Trent in April 2019.

It also emerged that Trevor had previously been accused of orally raping someone when he was 15 but the case never made it to prosecution.

Megan Newton was raped and murdered in her own flat (PA)

Jailing him for life with a minimum term of 22 years for “this appalling crime”, Judge Michael Chambers QC said Trevor carried out a “brutal and sustained attack, conducted in a most callous way in her own home”.

“On any view she must tragically have suffered, suffered greatly, and suffered for a significant time,” he added.

Police had detained Trevor and seized a bag of drugs from him earlier in the night before releasing him, because he was “unfit” for interview, the judge said.

Trevor, from Stoke-on-Trent, appeared in court wearing a black suit and dark-framed glasses, and sat in the dock just metres from Miss Newton’s family.

Opening the Crown’s case, Adrian Keeling QC said: “She (Megan) had invited him back as an act of kindness, because he got so drunk on drink and drugs he could not face going home to his parents.

“He raped her, strangled her unconscious and then stabbed her in the back eight times.”

“He left her naked on the bed,” he added.

Mr Keeling said it had been by chance the two – who had gone to the same high school – met that night, having been out separately with friends in Newcastle-under Lyme.

Trevor was seen being “annoying, loud and drunk” during the night out and was at one point “slumped over a female friend”.

He was also noticed by security staff with a bag of white powder. He was taken to a police station where he told officers the bag was “ket” – ketamine, a horse tranquiliser.

The drugs were seized and Trevor was told to return to the station later, before being released.

Miss Newton, who was preparing to go to university to become a sports therapist, was in a “really good mood” after getting a new tattoo.

After the club closed, both Miss Newton and Trevor, described in court as “passing friends” at school each found themselves at the taxi rank.

Trevor, telling friends his parents “would go mad” if he arrived home in his drunken state, was trying to find a place to sleep for the night.

Mr Keeling said: “It was Megan Newton who offered him a bed for the night.

“It was not unusual for her to offer to help.”

The pair arrived at Miss Newton’s bedsit flat around 4am.

Mr Keeling said: “At some point in the next 90 minutes, the defendant had sex with her, strangled her unconscious and stabbed her to death – it is uncertain in which order.”

He added there was “no evidence the deceased was sexually attracted” to Trevor, although he would later lie telling police he awoke to find her having sex with him.

A post mortem examination revealed the “true horror” of Miss Newton’s final moments.

She was strangled unconscious but “probably alive”, when Trevor got a kitchen knife from her flat and repeatedly stabbed her with such force some of the blows reached her lungs.

Just weeks before the murder, in March 2019, the judge was told Trevor had made a suicide attempt because of “depression” stemming from the previous rape allegation.

His barrister Tim Hannum told the court his client had shown remorse for the “tragedy”, in which “two young lives had been destroyed”.

In a victim impact statement, her grandmother Beryl Smith read Megan’s own personal statement made during her application for university in which she described herself as a “sports fanatic”.

Additional reporting by PA.