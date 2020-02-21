🔥Man, 18, charged over stabbing of 15-year-old boy in Hackney🔥

A man has been charged in connection to the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Hackney.

Tyreek Williams, 18, has been charged with GBH with intent and posession of a bladed article.

WIlliams, of Prout Road, is due to appear in Wood Green Crown Court in March.

Another 18-year-old arrested in connection to the incident has been released on bail pending further investigations.

The 15-year-old was left in a critical condition following the incident in Brooke Road at around 5.15pm on February 16.

Scotland Yard has called on anyone with information linked to the incident to contact officers by calling 101.