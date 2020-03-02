🔥Mamadou Sakho steps up comeback with 90 minutes for Crystal Palace U23s🔥

Mamadou Sakho played 90 minutes for Crystal Palace’s U23s on Monday as the Frenchman steps up his recovery.

The former Liverpool defender has been plagued by injury setbacks all season but last week returned to first team training following a thigh issue.

Sakho has not been a regular since sustaining a knee injury towards the end of last season and, after a setback in pre-season has only managed eight appearances this season having made 27 last term.

The defender’s absence has been softened by the arrival of Gary Cahill and the form of Scott Dann when called upon to deputise for the injured James Tomkins.

Palace’s U23s ran out 5-1 winners over Colchester United at the club’s training ground. Kian Flanagan came off the bench to net twice while John-Kymani Gordon and Tyrick Mitchell both scored. Colchester’s Tafari Moore scored an own goal while Jake Hutchinson converted a second half penalty for the visitors.