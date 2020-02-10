🔥Maltesers biscuits have launched in the UK🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

If there was one thing to throw us off our new year health kick, it might be this.

Maltesers, everyone’s favourite chocolate-covered malted ball, is now available in biscuit form.

Available in Asda from this week – and Sainsbury’s and Tesco from March – the new biscuit combines three malty bobbles and smothers them with smooth milk chocolate.

Each bar of malty goodness can be snapped, crunched or dunked, and the verdict from our team is that they are an instant crowd-pleaser.

Michelle Frost, general manager at Mars Chocolate Drinks and Treats told The Grocer: “We believe that the combination of the innovative format, unique malty taste and the popularity of the brand will drive new consumers to the category.”

Retailing at £1.49 for a pack of 10, Asda is also selling the biscuits online in a slightly larger pack of 15 for £1.99.

(Mars)

These biscuits join the new innovations we’re lusting after in the lead up to Easter. Last week we reported that Holland & Barrett will launch a vegan crème egg in its stores nationwide later this month. ‘The Chuckie Egg’ made from dark chocolate and filled with a white and yellow fondant, will be in stores from January 22.

Meanwhile Cadbury will be launching big tubs of Mini Eggs – containing 10 treatsize bags – and Creme Eggs – with eight Creme Eggs and one mini bag of Creme Eggs – this Easter. More of a Terry’s Chocolate Orange fan? The brand is selling new bags of chocolate orange mini eggs, currently only available at Tesco, for £1.