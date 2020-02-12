🔥Malnourished rabbit found in pile of rubbish after being 'callously' thrown out by fly-tippers🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A malnourished rabbit was “callously thrown out” when fly-tippers dumped a load rubbish in the street.

The white lop-eared rabbit was discovered by off-duty police officer Marcus Oldroyd, while he was out jogging on Monday morning.

Inspector Oldroyd was passing through Brackenhurst Lane in Southwell, Nottinghamshire, when he spotted the shivering rabbit next to a pet carrier.

The bunny was surrounded by dozens of black bin bags and old mattresses which were littering the side of the road as fly-tipped rubbish.

Insp Oldroyd said: “It was clearly a pet and had been callously thrown out as part of a fly-tipping episode.

“The poor little thing must have been terrified, especially in the recent weather conditions.

“To me, it was obvious it had been discarded as part of the fly-tipping.”

Inspector Oldroyd said a local RSPCA officer collected the bunny from force headquarters in Arnold.

“The RSPCA said to me that clearly the rabbit had been neglected and was well under-nourished,” he said.

Inspector Heather Sutton, District Commander for Newark and Sherwood, said: “I was sickened to hear what happened and we all know it’s clearly not acceptable to treat an animal in this way.

“We will be following up with the RSPCA on the condition and potential new home as the rabbit deserves much better than what it had before.”

An RSPCA spokesperson said it was “very lucky” the rabbit was found or he could have “suffered a lingering death”.

The rabbit is now in the care of a vet where he is receiving treatment.

He is underweight, has some issues with his teeth and also has fur missing on his legs which suggests he has been kept in a dirty environment.

Nottinghamshire Police and the RSPCA are now appealing for witnesses to help track down the owner to take action.

Anyone with information is asked to 101, quoting incident 475 of 11 February 2020.