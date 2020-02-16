Male assaulted, seriously hurt near Enterprise Center Saturday morning

A male was assaulted and suffered a serious head injury Saturday morning near the Enterprise Center at 14th Street and Clark Avenue in downtown St. Louis, police said.The incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. on the street on the MetroLink side. The victim, whose age was not released, was taken to a hospital. The suspect fled on foot.Homicide detectives were asked to investigate. The condition of the victim was not available Sunday. Police did not release his age.

The system of trails and shelters that escaped slaves used to flee the South before the Civil War is the subject of the tours, starting on Feb. 29.

On Feb. 11, 1982, the Cardinals made the trade that turned future Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie “The Wizard” Smith into a Redbird for most of his career.

Jason Dipner was charged with one count of enticement of a child younger than 15 following his arrest in October.

Anticipating traffic delays, MoDOT urges motorists traveling between St. Charles and St. Louis counties to use alternatives.

Charges say Christian M. Goodson broke a window on bus door and pointed a loaded pistol at the people on board. Frightened students ran to the back of the bus.

The two women and their daughters were bound for Kansas City when a pickup truck crossed into their lanes and hit them, authorities said.

Jeff Small, charged with methamphetamine possession in 2018, worked at KSDK from 1993 to 2012. He recently finished a court-mandated drug program.

The worker had non-life threatening injuries.

For years, area schools and sports leagues depended on Johnny Mac’s to supply uniforms and equipment.

The two women and their daughters were bound for Kansas City when a pickup truck crossed into their lanes and hit them, authorities said.