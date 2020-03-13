The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The Maldives government has built a coronavirus quarantine resort.

The luxury hotel was built in just 10 days by around 50 workers on an island called Villivaru in the Kaafu Atoll, according to the South China Morning Post.

There are 30 air conditioned rooms available for tourists who test positive for COVID-19.

Quarantine and doctor care will be free of charge for patients and includes three room service meals, a flat-screen television and a fully stocked minibar.

There are currently eight confirmed cases of the virus confirmed in the Indian Ocean island nation.

The resorts of Kuredu, Vilemendhu, Batalaa and Kuramathi had all been placed under quarantine with the UK Foreign Office advising against all but essential travel to the affected islands. As of March 12, restrictions on Kuredu Island Resort, Sandies Bathala and Kuramathi Maldives had been lifted.

Two staff members at the Kuredu Island Resort & Spa were the first to test positive for the virus and are thought to have contracted it from an Italian tourist. The hotel has been placed on lockdown with all guests and staff unable to leave the island.

“The temporary restrictive measures will continue until such time that the authorities release the island from its quarantine period,” reads a statement on the website for Kuredu Island Resort & Spa.

“At this time there will be no flight in or out of the island. The island is well stocked with the essentials and we are confident in the care that will be provided to all.”

The Maldives government has prevented travellers who have been in Mainland China (not including Hong Kong), Iran, South Korea (North Gyeongsang and South Gyeongsang Provinces), Italy and Bangladesh in the last 14 days from entering or transiting through the Maldives.