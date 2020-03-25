🔥Malaysia's Queen is cooking for frontline workers during the coronavirus outbreak🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate around the world – claiming the lives of 19,744 people worldwide – the Queen of Malaysia helping people in need by utilising her cooking skills.

Malaysia has seen 1,796 cases and 16 deaths so far and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah – who is the wife of Al-Sultan Abdullah Al-Haj of Pahang – has been supporting those helping to fight the virus by cooking them traditional Malaysian meals and treats.

She posted on her Instagram account: “Today’s dishes that I would be sending to the Sungai Buloh Hospital and the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) are ayam gulai tempoyak, fried cabbage and salted egg.”

She also posted a number of photos of the dishes that she’s made including a chicken dish, egg curry, stir fry with green beans and chocolate chip cupcakes.

(Getty Images)

She captioned another photo: “The least I could do…for the govt servants sacrificing their lifes [sic]… I salute them.”

These Instagram posts were met with messages of praise for the monarch. She sent the dishes to a number of hospitals in Malaysia including, Sungai Buloh Hospital, University Malaya Medical Center, and the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

The Queen is already a cooking enthusiast, with an Instagram feed filled with a number of cakes and recipes.