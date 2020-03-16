🔥Malaysia closes borders, schools and businesses as virus tally climbs🔥

An indicator announces the closing of a mosque because of disinfection operation for coronavirus outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia will shut its borders to travelers, restrict internal movement, close schools and universities and order most businesses to shut following its amount of coronavirus cases climbed on Monday to the best in Southeast Asia.

Malaysia reported an everyday jump of 125 cases to 553, nearly two-thirds of these associated with an Islamic gathering attended by 16,000 people, including 1,500 from other countries.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin made a televised speech to announce the measures, that will initially maintain force from Wednesday until March 31.

Schools and universities will undoubtedly be shut; so will government and private business aside from those providing essential services, Muhyiddin said. Foreigners will never be allowed in to the country and citizens will never be permitted to leave.

Up to now, 338 of Malaysia’s cases have already been from the religious gathering at a mosque in Kuala Lumpur between Feb. ( March and .

Of the 14,500 Malaysians who attended the function, only 7,000 attended forward for testing despite repeated pleas from government and religious officials, the ongoing health minister said.

The gathering has been associated with cases in Singapore, Cambodia and brunei.

(This story corrects paragraph 4 to clarify travel restrictions and remove erroneous mention of Malaysian citizens being forbidden to enter)