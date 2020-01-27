🔥Malachi O’Doherty: Why are we such doom-mongers fearing that the human race will be exterminated?🔥

🔥Malachi O’Doherty: Why are we such doom-mongers fearing that the human race...

Why are we such a pessimistic species? I thought the prevailing anxiety about the end of the world would leave us after the turn of the millennium. Then we had the prophecies of Nostradamus to tell us that the human race would run out of road about 1998.

The evangelical Christians were anticipating the fulfilment of the Book of Revelations, the coming together of Gog and Magog at Armageddon.

Most religions presented human life as a burden relieved only by death and the promise of eternity.

And, lately, we have been well equipped to destroy ourselves as we had not been when Revelations was written.

It seems we can’t quite get it out of our minds that this life on this planet is a temporary arrangement.

Who’d bet on the human race lasting another thousand years? Our place in the history of the Earth planet would then have been just a blip and no one would write it. The dinosaurs lasted 170 million years. We’ve had two million so far, not that you’d have much to say to an early human coming down from a tree.

It used to be that the dread of destruction was a religious idea but the fear of something like that overtaking us is much more resilient than religious belief has proven to be, for even among the secular atheists there is a gnawing worry that the human race has limited time.