🔥Mako Vunipola selected for Saracens clash after being ruled out by England over coronavirus fears🔥

Mako Vunipola is set to start for Saracens against Leicester on Saturday despite not being considered for England due to coronavirus.

On Tuesday, it emerged that Vunipola had flown back from attending to a family issue in Tonga via Hong Kong and was therefore told not to come into the England camp, despite being selected.

Saracens, though, having run the necessary medical checks, were happy for him to join up with them and now he has been named in the no1 jersey against Leicester.

For Sarries, captain Brad Barritt returns to start at inside centre in a team missing Alex Goode, Duncan Taylor and Jackson Wray to concussion.

Meanwhile, Vunipola’s Saracens team-mate Jamie George says he hopes a “hungry” Wales team get a hostile welcome at Twickenham.

“Wales games have a different feel and a different edge to them,” said the hooker, who starts in a side showing two changes from the victory over Ireland.

“We’ve prepared that way this week. We’re aware they’re coming in off the back of two losses and will be hungry as ever to get that victory. They’ll be as physical as anything, so we’re preparing for a proper battle.

“I’d say it’s the strongest rivalry historically. If you look back at the big games throughout my career they’re the ones we get most excited about.

Mako Vunipola was stood down by England, but will still play for Saracens this weekend (Getty Images)

“There’s a different edge to it. The Welsh fans when you play in Cardiff make it hostile, so we’re looking forward to welcoming them to Twickenham and want to make it as tough as we can.”

There are just two Championship matches this weekend, with France travelling to Edinburgh to face Scotland on Sunday. Italy’s visit to Rome, due to be played on Saturday, was postponed due to fears over the spread of coronavirus.

England men’s, women’s and U20s fixtures in Italy next weekend have also been postponed, leaving the Six Nations needing to find two weekends — which is likely to take until next season — to play the games and complete the Championship.

They are continuing to monitor the situation and further games could yet be delayed.

Not since 1972, when the Troubles meant teams did not travel to Ireland, has a season not been completed. Commercial imperatives mean all nations are desperate to complete their fixtures.

England have insisted the situation with Vunipola and the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus has not distracted them this week, but George acknowledged that this could be their final game together as a team, depending on how long the Italy game is delayed.

“It’s potentially the last game together, so it’s going to be an interesting one,” he said.