🔥Mako Vunipola return hands England key boost ahead of Wales Six Nations clash at Twickenham🔥

England’s Six Nations hopes have received a boost after Anthony Watson and Mako Vunipola were named in Eddie Jones’s squad to prepare for the visit of Wales this Saturday.

Loosehead prop Vunipola missed England’s win over Ireland last month after returning to Tonga for family reasons.

Jones said after that win he did not expect Vunipola to be available for the clash against Wales, but he was named in a 34-man squad on Monday morning.

England have been further boosted by the return of Watson, who has not featured in the Six Nations so far due to a calf problem.

The full-back is back in contention now, though, with flanker Mark Wilson, who is on loan at Sale from Newcastle, also back in the fold after recovering from knee surgery.

In Pictures | Six Nations 2020, round three | 22/02/2020

There were not many surprises from Jones, but the inclusion of Exeter scrum-half Jack Maunder is eye-catching.

Northampton scrum-half Alex Mitchell has previously been with the squad as an apprentice, but is not available for selection.

In his place, Jones elected to call up Maunder, 22, ahead of the likes of Saracens’ Ben Spencer and Wasps’ Dan Robson, who have been in impressive club form.

Maunder has not been called up as an apprentice player, meaning Jones has three scrum-halves in his squad, although he is likely to trim numbers later this week.

Anthony Watson is also back in the fold after a calf issue Getty Images)

England’s announcement on Monday morning came on a defining day for this year’s championship.

Officials from all Six Nations countries will meet in Paris on Monday to discuss the rescheduling of Ireland’s fixture against Italy.

It was due to take place this weekend but was postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy.

Monday’s World Rugby meeting will now will be used as a convenient moment to discuss the rescheduling and whether further games — such as England’s trip to Rome on March 14 — need to be called off.

The Six Nations will be guided by the governments of those countries involved and remain in consultation with them as they continue to monitor the outbreak and spread of the disease.